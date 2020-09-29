Maharashtra sees less than 12,000 Covid-19 cases in a day, a first for this month

mumbai

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 01:13 IST

The state reported 11,921 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking its tally to 13,51,153, of which 265,033 are active cases. This is the first time in September that Maharashtra has recorded below 12, 000 new cases in a day. The state also reported 180 fatalities on Monday, which is also its lowest since August 31. The Covid death toll now stands at 35,751.

On Monday, the number of recoveries from Covid-19 – 19,932 – was more than the new reported cases reported. The state’s tally of recoveries is 10,49,947 and the recovery rate is 77.71%. Of the 180 fatalities reported on Monday, 98 are from the last 48 hours and 45 are from last week. The remaining 37 deaths are from the period before last week. Maharashtra’s case fatality rate (CFR) is now at 2.65%.

The state reported 56,735 samples tested in the past 24-hour period. While Maharashtra’s overall positivity rate (percentage of positive cases compared to total number of tests) stands at 20.4%, the positivity rate for Monday was 21.01%. According to health department officials, the state’s positivity rate has been falling consistently. “The week-on-week positivity rate is also witnessing a slowing. However, it is too early to call it a trend. Last week (September 20-27), the positivity rate averaged at 19.21%, while the previous week (September 13-19), it was 24.43%,” said an official requesting anonymity.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said active cases are on a “decline” in 17 of the state’s 35 districts, including Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule, Beed, Nagpur and Bhandara. “Our testing average has gone up in September to 90,000 tests daily. In August, it was 60,000. Usually on weekends due to manpower crunch or other factors, tests are fewer,” said Awate. The number of active cases dropped to 265,033 on Monday from over 300,000.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) contributed nearly 35% of the state’s Covid total on Monday. Navi Mumbai reported 392 new cases and five deaths, while Thane city reported 304 new cases and 12 deaths. Thane (rural) saw 236 new cases. Kalyan Dombivli reported 293 new cases. Mira-Bhayander and Panvel city saw 218 and 200 new cases respectively. Vasai-Virar saw 140 new cases. Pune city reported 799 new cases and six fatalities, while Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 505 new cases and five deaths. Pune (rural) had 606 new cases and eight deaths. Nagpur city saw 578 new cases and one death. Nagpur (rural) reported 200 new cases.