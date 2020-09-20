Maharashtra sees record rise in Covid-19 recoveries

mumbai

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 00:25 IST

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case count on Saturday reached 1,188,015 after 21,907 more cases were reported, the 13th day of over 20,000 fresh infections. The active cases, however, came down to 2,97,480 as 23,501 recoveries, highest in a day, were reported in the past 24 hours. This works out to 25.04% of total cases reported so far. The total number of recoveries recorded till date are 8,57,933.

The state has also crossed the 32,000 mark of Covid-19 casualties after 425 deaths were reported on Saturday. The death toll stands at 32,216.

Maharashtra’s struggle to control Covid-19 cases is becoming tougher with a surge in cases since the ease of lockdown restrictions from June 3. The free movement of people allowed the infection to spread to rural areas. Consequently, the contribution of rural areas to the daily caseload has started increasing and is around 47%.

Of the total 21,907 cases recorded on Saturday, 10,300 were from rural areas of the state. This ratio is likely to increase in the coming days. On July 3, only 19% or 1,211 cases of the total 6,364 cases were from rural areas.

“There is no doubt that the removal of restrictions has led this situation and the spike in cases will continue for a few more weeks. Festivals, too, have played a role in it. We, too, had anticipated growth in cases and thus a conscious decision of giving graded relaxations was taken. The current surge is because cases are increasing rapidly in rural parts, which is concerning,” said a senior health official.

The state has recorded over 3,96,790 cases in 19 days of this month and its average per day cases went up to 20,883.

“Unlocking has brought us in this situation, but everything is still under control as a large number of people are also being recovered. There is also no shortage of beds and oxygen,” state health minister Rajesh Tope told HT.

“It is difficult to say when the state is going to hit the curve. As the state has adopted ‘My family My responsibility’ initiative the cases are likely to increase but this will help us in early detection as our concern is to reduce the number of deaths and we are making all efforts to bring down the case fatality rate,” he added.

High number of casualties continues to be a concern for the state authorities as it is still the highest in the country. To bring it down, the state has launched a door-to-door survey under the ‘My family My responsibility’ initiative. It aims to check 2.25 crore families for symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and co-morbidities. The idea is to effectively curtail the spread with necessary care and also reduce the number of Covid-19 casualties.

Figures show that the state’s contribution in total Covid casualties is around 37.62% with 85,619 deaths reported across the country.

The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state was recorded at 2.77% on Saturday and comes at third position after Punjab and Gujarat. The CFR of Punjab and Gujarat were 2.92% (with 2,708 deaths) and 2.73% (with 3,286 deaths) on Friday, according to the statistics shared by the state medical education department.

Mumbai recorded 2,211 new Covid cases, taking the case tally to 1,82,203. Of them, active cases are 30,639.

The city toll reached 8,425 with 50 deaths on Saturday.

Pune city has contributed second highest infections in the daily caseload as it recorded 1,745 cases, taking its tally to 139,907, while Nagpur city becomes the third-highest contributor with 1,569 cases pushing its case count to 47,908.

Pune district also recorded 1,366 cases and the collective count of Pune in the daily caseload was 3,111 cases.

Besides, the major hotspots from the state are Nashik city, Pimpri-Chinchwad city, Satara district, Ahmednagar district, Sangli district, Jalgaon district and Solapur district where fresh cases recorded were 1,141, 919, 767, 744, 662, 597 and 538 respectively.

It has conducted 92,802 tests on Saturday and the total number of tests conducted till date are 5,786,147.