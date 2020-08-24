Maharastra may free intra-state travel in 1st week of September

mumbai

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 00:08 IST

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is likely to open intra-state movement without mandatory e-passes soon. The decision is likely to come in the first week of September once the 10-day Ganesh festival is concluded. Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said they will also be taking appropriate decision on allowing intra-state and inter-state movement after discussing it with chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray and deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla had, on August 22, written to chief secretaries of all states saying there should be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. His letter also mentions that any such restriction would amount to a violation of guidelines by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) issued earlier during unlock phases.

Currently, a person needs to get an e-pass from the state government for intra-state travel in case of emergency and unavoidable situation.

Maharashtra chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said they will allow free intra-state movement after Ganesh Chaturthi. “We have already allowed intra-state movement. The condition for obtaining e-pass for travelling will also be scrapped. A decision on this is likely to be taken after Ganesh festival,” Kumar told HT.

Government officials said they cannot take the decision immediately as more people are likely to travel because of ongoing festival. “It will allow people to visit their villages, which will lead to further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in rural areas and make the situation more difficult for the state,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

“We have taken note of the recent guidelines announced by the Centre removing all restrictions on inter-state & intra-state movement of goods and people. Appropriate decision will be taken regarding the same after discussion with Hon’ble CM & DCM,” Deshmukh tweeted on Sunday. In another tweet, the home minister said, “As per the discussions held with Hon’ble CM, the existing #MissionBeginAgain guidelines will be in effect in Maharashtra, till any further announcement.”

On August 19, the state government allowed resumption of inter-district bus services of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) which was suspended in March after the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

According to the state government’s directive, passengers do not require an e-pass, permission or approval for inter-district travel in MSRTC buses. However, the transport undertaking will issue standard operating procedures for such travel.