Maharastra Police fight tough battle against Covid: 231 cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

mumbai

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 01:55 IST

Three from the state police force died of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 107, while 231 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the same period from Maharashtra Police.

The three deceased police personnel were from Marol Police Training School (PTS), Thane city police and Ahmednagar police.

Rangnath Achyut Manerkar, 51, had been a reserve police sub-inspector in Marol PTS. He had been admitted to the isolation ward at Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari on July 25. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Constable Deepak Kishan More, 46, from Thane city police had been admitted to Vedant Hospital on July 28. He is survived by his wife and two children, a son and a daughter.

Constable Sanjay Laxman Pote, 32, had been attached to Sonai police station in Ahmednagar and had been admitted to Saideep Hospital in Ahmednagar on July 29. He is survived by his mother, wife and son.

All the three police personnel were undergoing treatment and succumbed to the infection on Tuesday.

Across Maharashtra, 231 new cases of Covid-19 were reported among police personnel on Tuesday. So far, 9,934 from the state police have contracted the infection and 107 have died, including 10 officers. Of the current coronavirus cases among the Maharashtra Police, 1,877 are active and receiving treatment at various hospitals and Covid care facilities. Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (law and order), said altogether, 7,950 police personnel in Maharashtra have recovered from Covid-19 and most have resumed duty.

In Mumbai, around 4,082 police personnel have contracted Covid-19 and 55 have succumbed to the infection so far. The death rate in the city police is 1.34% as compared to the city’s 5.83%. “Introducing a system to ensure quicker response to infected personnel in terms of getting information on availability of beds and ambulance, setting up four dedicated Covid care centres, creating awareness about sanitisation, providing immunity and strength booster medicines, setting up a central monitoring system of critically ill patients by a team of experts, making important drugs available and providing financial and emotional support to the personnel are some of the key measures that helped in preventing the spread of coronavirus in the police force and achieving an impressive recovery rate,” Naval Bajaj, joint commissioner of police (administration), Mumbai Police, said.