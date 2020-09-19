Mahul to get its own real-time air monitoring station along with 4 other ‘critically polluted’ sites in Mumbai by December: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will set up five continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) in Mahul village, Chembur; Shivaji Nagar, Deonar; Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar; Charkop, Kandivli (West); and Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo, Byculla. The Mahul area in the eastern suburbs, which was described as a “gas chamber” by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) last month, should have an operational CAAQMS by December.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said the proposal would be finalised by BMC’s environment department in the coming week. “Display boards with air quality index (AQI), weather information, and daily forecast will alert citizens about health risks of poor air quality. Mahul will be especially benefitted since it does not have a dedicated air quality monitoring mechanism,” said Kakani.

For over two years, residents of Mahul-Trombay have complained of dangerous levels of air pollution due to refineries and thermal power plants in the area. These pose a health risk and several court orders have directed industries to reduce emissions. However, the area’s pollution levels remain high. Last month, NGT told four industrial firms to pay Rs. 286.2 crore as environmental compensation due to air pollution damages.

Each CAAQMS will record levels of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds (benzene, toluene, and xylene), hydrocarbons (methane and non-methane), carbon monoxide, ozone, and ammonia. “Data from all five stations with analyser-based models will be connected to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) servers as per mandates issued to the BMC under the National Clean Air Program,” said a scientist from BMC’s environment department.

These five stations will be the first real-time network setup by BMC in Mumbai, apart from the 10 existing stations run by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) and another 15 by MPCB. In the first phase of BMC’s plan, the selected locations include five locations identified as critically-polluted by the Central Pollution Control Board in 2014.

Tentative locations for the next set of stations are Love Grove pumping station in Worli; Hasnabad Municipal School in Khar (West); a municipal school in Tilak Nagar, Chembur; KMJ Phule Hospital in Vikhroli; T-Ward office in Mulund (West); and selected spots in Prabhadevi, Saki Naka, and Oshiwara. Kakani said the second phase will entail the installation of 127 sensor-based low cost air monitoring devices across select locations. “Our aim is to have a more dense spatial monitoring network to identify hotspots,” he said.

Proposal for air purifying unit in every ward, BMC not convinced

senior BMC official said a nagar sevak had recently submitted a proposal for the installation of air purifying systems in every ward similar to the Wind Augmentation and Air Purifying Units (WAYU) installed at Mumbai traffic junctions in 2017 by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute. “The proposal will be heard during our monthly general body meeting on September 28. This model did not help achieve clean air quality at junctions at the time, and it does not meet MPCB and CPCB norms. We need to first be aware about the concentration before implementing such models,” said a senior civic official. Kakani said he was not aware about it.

Air quality monitoring mechanism

Ambient air quality monitoring is done through a manual method (analysis of pollutants measured once every six days where data is transferred manually), continuous - CAAQMS method (automatic real-time data collection of pollutants measured), and real-time low-cost sensors (based on light scattering technology using small equipment). According to MPCB, manual monitors cost Rs. 8 lakh per station per annum while continuous ones cost Rs. 1.5 crore per station per annum. This includes purchasing cost, maintenance, and number of pollutants measured. Independent researchers said low-cost monitors are bought for Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 2 lakh (including maintenance) based on the number of pollutants they measure.