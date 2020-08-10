Malad man arrested for making obscene calls to corporate firms

mumbai

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 01:04 IST

Andheri police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old driver for allegedly abusing women over phone calls. The accused used to call on landlines of renowned companies and would use obscene language if a woman received the call. A case of stalking was registered at Andheri police station after which police laid a honey trap to arrest him.

Vijay Belge, senior inspector, said, “We have arrested the accused and are investigating the case.”

On March 12, police received a complaint from a 32-year-old woman stating that a person was calling on the office landline number and using obscene language. Following the complaint, a case was registered against an unknown person under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (Stalking) and 509 (word, gestures or act to insult modesty of a woman) of the Indian Panel Code.

As part of the investigation, police sought caller details from the telephone network provider and learnt that the accused was using someone else’s SIM card, which he had probably stolen. Three different SIM cards were used in the crime.

“As he was not reachable, we laid a honey trap. We took help from a woman and asked her to call him and insist to meet at Bandra Bandstand. While he refused to meet the first two times, he showed up for the third meeting at Andheri MIDC, from where he was nabbed,” said sub-inspector Digambar Pagare.

The arrested accused, Henry Micheal Nader, 38, is a resident of Malad and a driver by profession.

During questioning, Nader revealed that he got the numbers from Google. According to Nader’s call detail record (CDR), he had called more than 350 companies, of which more than 100 calls were answered by women.

Nader, however, refused to disclose the reason behind his actions.