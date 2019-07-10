Malavika’s Mumbaistan: A Hundred Million And Counting

There are some icons that you never imagined being tech-savvy: the late Shammi Kapoor was one of them and Simi Garewal is another. The actress – celebrated for her films with Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor and Conrad Rooks – who went on to forge a successful career as a leading talk show host, is in fact astonishingly tech-savvy. So, when her Youtube channel featuring archival material of her popular ‘Rendezvous With Simi Garewal’ talk show crossed the 100 million viewership mark this week, there was cause for celebration. “Actually, it’s more than 100 million,” she said, when we spoke yesterday about the show, which had featured a galaxy of big ticket guests.

Who would you say made for the most outstanding encounters, we asked the actress.

“I’d say the top six were: Imran Khan, Jackie Chan, Dev Anand, Benazir Bhutto, Maharani Gayatri Devi and Jayalalithaa,” she responded, adding, “They were distinguished persons with important and fascinating stories to tell. They struggled. They overcame obstacles and emerged achievers. Their stories inspire and leave us with important clues on how we should live.”

As for her current wish list, who features prominently on it were she to do another series?

“My ‘international’ wish-list encompasses: Jacinda Arden, Jeff Bezos, Harry and Meghan (you did say it was a wish-list!),” she laughed. “Nearer home, I’ve never interviewed Salman Khan, as our dates didn’t work out, so he is also on my list. I’m also interested in some people I had interviewed earlier, to see how they’ve travelled and changed in their journey. You know, how they’ve managed to slay or become friends with their demons,” she said.

That would bring in another 100 million views for sure.

Unlikely Mates

Rajiv Bajaj ( File Photo )

They are unlikely sparring mates, but on Tuesday evening when Shah Rukh Khan matched wits with managing director of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj, the jugalbandi between the two men was said to be riveting. Held at a suburban five-star by a prominent business forum, the two had been slated to speak on a variety of subjects, including alternative therapies (of which Bajaj is said to be something of an authority). And from reports by those who attended, though SRK had been his charming, charismatic self, it was Bajaj who’d won the hearts and minds of the well-heeled audience. “He’s so knowledgeable and well spoken,” trilled a member of the audience, about Rahul Bajaj’s son, a leading name of India Inc’s GenNext. And if SRK minded being upstaged by the industrialist, he didn’t show it. “Whenever I go to town, I look forward to dropping in for a cup of tea with Rajiv,” he is reported to have said fondly about his fellow panellist after the discussion.

True Lies

Much is being made of this actor-businessman’s recent tweet in favour of a famous cricketer, because after weeks of rumours linking his daughter, a willowy actress with the young man going unconfirmed, it’s being viewed as a sign that there is something brewing betwixt them. And if sources close to the actress are to be believed, there is indeed a budding romance in the works. “They have hit it off like a house on fire, but are keeping it under wraps because of the World Cup,” a member of her inner circle had said over the weekend. So now that India is well and truly out of the series, does this mean we will hear an official confirmation of the relationship soon? After all, the said cricketer even belongs to the same community as the actress’ dad.

Booking Her Success

Twinkle Khanna

“Change and growth are two factors inherent in every success story, including mine. Every summer, I try and stretch myself a little bit more and study different things. Last year, at Central Saint Martins, I did Illustrations, this year I will be going to the London College of Communications and study video editing,” said author Twinkle Khanna on the occasion of her third book – ‘Pajamas are Forgiving’ – to sell over 100K copies, according to the Nielson BookScan. Describing this hat-trick of success as both “daunting and motivating”, Khanna attempted to describe the mysterious process that fuels her creative output. “I go to museums, read in the park and somewhere, when I am not thinking about it (usually in the shower or on a long walk), all the things I see and experience coagulate into ideas that form my columns and books,” she explained. And what’s more, it appears that she’s not the only ‘nerd’ in the family. “This year I have been lucky that my son Aarav has a long list of exhibitions he wants to visit, and so far, we have seen the Manga exhibit, the Van Gogh at the Tate and now have two more exhibitions to go to,” she says. All this, of course, has given her much food for thought and bodes well for her publishers and editors. “I already have a head buzzing with new ideas for stories when I get back to my desk in a few weeks!” she signed off.

