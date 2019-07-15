Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Sushi, Sake And Stars

It was an evening of sushi, sake and stories when the sprawling Carmichael Road bungalow that houses the Consulate of Japan opened its doors for invited guests over the weekend. The occasion was to commemorate the imperial succession in Japan and introduce the recently-appointed Consul General Michio Harada, who took over diplomatic charges earlier this year, to some of Mumbai’s prominent denizens. The soft-spoken Harada, whose previous stints included Kiev and San Francisco, welcomed guests by flying down a Japanese chef from Osaka, and the reception congregated around live counters of local delicacies like okonomiyaki (a savoury Japanese pancake). Co-hosted by woman about town, the inimitable Nisha JamVwal and her husband, the dapper KRS JamVwal (a senior director with the Tata Group), guests included: the recently-appointed civic body chief Praveen Pardeshi (a Carmichael Road neighbour of Harada’s), industrialists Nadir Godrej, Suketu Shah, Kishore Bajaj, Bollywood producer Ali Morani and musicians Sonali and Roopkumar Rathod, amongst others. Harada spoke about how it was one of the first times he had hosted such an event without his wife and young children, whose imminent arrival he eagerly awaits so that he could share the warm welcome the city had afforded its newest diplomatic star.

Secret Diary Of

Hema Malini

July 14, 2019: Sunday, 3.43pm

Dear Diary,

Just after lunch, some my close family members were telling of the hulla billu about my sweeping scene outside parliament on Saturday. They were telling me that everyone was writing funny tweets and making memes on me.

People are so mean. Why do they want to simply laugh and make fun, when all I was doing was fulfilling the task of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Ask them to come and do such a thing and then talk. Sitting at home, only talking and making viral content is easy, no?

What do I tell you dear diary? It was early in the morning, under the very hot Dilli sun. There was so much crowd too much! Suddenly, everyone started. No warning. Just like that. I was simply planning the scene in my mind, thinking of how I would enter the shot, and how when I would hear ‘Camera, Rolling and Action’, would do the act properly.

Till then, we co-stars must always rehearse, no? (See how that beardy fellow in white clothes came in my way and took that tiny white cup I was aiming for! Such a chintoo cup!) So, in my mind I was thinking that we should plan all of this first, or there will be too much confusion as to who goes after which cup. (Also, no script, no director, so how must we do it then?)

Oof! And there was so much crushing, because of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and all. Pushing and pulling just to get in to camera range. You know how these guys are, no?

(One thing, at least my costume was correct and my designer had remembered to send me flat shoes from Mumbai. But they had only come the previous night one of my toes was hurting a bit.

You can see how at one point, I nearly lost balance).

Anyway, next time, when it’s in my constituency, I will take proper precaution. My hair stylist, make-up man and unit boy will be there to hold an umbrella and I’ll also have a boy holding coconut water. Then, from my production team, the director will decide everything and tell us what to do. He must instruct the property fellow to make a small, light broom. (This one was so heavy, like solid rock that only men could lift, (you can see). So, after deciding all these things, I will come to set and someone will shout: ‘Silence’ then ‘Lights! Camera…Rolling…’ just like they do it on sets, and then finally, ‘Action’. (And I will also tell the director keep little groove-like markings on the handle of the broom so I can easily remember where to put my fingers and how to hold the broom).

Then I will do the sweeping scene properly.

Tweet Talk

“In 1996, Azharuddin. Now, Amarinder Singh. Navjot Singh Siddhu really doesn’t get along with captains.”

- Tweeted by Ramesh Srivats

The Hands That Stirred The Pot

Chef Arvind Saraswat

It’s been seen as a mourning period for the global chef community, after the tragic passing of culinary legends like Anthony Bourdain, Paul Bocuse and more recently French chef Joël Robuchon. The celebrated hands that stirred the pot had stilled. Closer to home, the Indian chef fraternity has lost its share of food icons. Last month, the industry bade a tearful farewell to Jiggs Kalra and this weekend, it was announced that chef Arvind Saraswat had breathed his last. A stalwart of Indian cuisine, Saraswat spent most of his career with the Taj Group of hotels, conceptualising influential restaurants such as the House of Ming, Haveli and Orient Express and penning the high-selling food book ‘Professional Chef’. Many famous Indian chefs, whose careers have been touched by Saraswat, have paid fulsome tribute on his passing. “Very very influential in my budding days, we were his experiments. Still remember how he shaped a lot of us to what we have become. RIP. Although, wished I spent more time with him in those days,” mourned the two Michelin starred Gaggan Anand who’d gone to achieve more than his respected mentor. Others like TV celebrity chef Kunal Kapoor was equally salutary: “He was my first chef and my first boss, my first mentor. RIP Chef Arvind Saraswat,” he‘d tweeted, adding, “One of the most powerful chefs of our country who shaped the cuisine and the industry.”

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 01:05 IST