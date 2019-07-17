Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The Champion’s League

“Two years ago, I had been conferred as the Sir Edmund Hillary Fellow by the Prime Minister of New Zealand,” said Amitabh Kant, the dynamic CEO of NITI Aayog, about his meeting over dinner this week, with inspirational Paralympic champion Deepa Malik, who had been chosen to succeed him as this year’s Fellow of the prestigious recognition. “There was a wonderful celebration in her honour and it’s always a pleasure to meet and interact with her,” said the IAS officer, credited with ground-breaking national initiatives such as ‘Make in India’, ‘Incredible India’ and ‘God’s Own Country’.

“The fellowship is a very unique experience and entails a visit to the country, which is tailor-made according to one’s area of interest and specialisation,” said Kant. “Mine included a lecture tour and visits to New Zealand’s agricultural and tourism industries,” he said, adding, “Malik, who was accompanied by her daughter, also an accomplished Paralympic athlete, visited a host of sporting facilities in the country amongst other things.” Kant’s high regard for Malik was palpable. “I have known her ever since the time she made history when she became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal in the shot put category at the 2016 Paralympic Games,” he said, adding, “And I have invited her to speak to my department as she is highly inspirational and articulate icon.” Indeed, Malik’s record of triumphs is staggering, by any standard; despite being wheel-chair bound, after spinal surgery, she has created a new Asian record, is the only Indian woman to win medals in 3 consecutive Asian leagues and has won a total of 58 national and 23 International medals across all disciplines to date! “A Sir Edmund Hillary Fellow is expected to be something of a brand ambassador of New Zealand, and Malik makes an excellent one of course,” said Kant, and then he paused: “In fact, her never-say-die spirit and positivity makes her an excellent brand ambassador for India as well,” he added.

And as if on cue, news came in that this week, the 40-year-old, who had to pull out of the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo, due to an injury, has now announced that she would going back to sea-swimming, one of her old passions, at the national level!

That’s what champions are about!

Tweet Talk

A Band Of Music Icons

(From left) Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amjad Ali Khan,Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr and Amaan Ali Bangash,

“This was last night in Los Angeles,” said sarod exponent Amaan Ali Bangash, who, along with his brother Ayaan Ali Bangash and father, celebrated maestro Amjad Ali Khan, is on a North American tour. The portrait he was referring to had featured the trio in the company of former Beatles member Ringo Starr, and Joe Walsh of the Eagles, making it an astonishing aggregate of music legends. “It was shot at Walsh’s home. We’d been recording for two days at his new studio for an upcoming project, and then Joe invited us for dinner along with Ringo Starr (who is married to his wife’s sister),” said the dashing musician, adding, “It was a meeting of three of these legends, and my brother and I were so blessed to be able to see them all interact.” Interestingly, this melding of great music disciplines followed on the wake of another such iconic encounter in LA. Beatles legend Paul McCartney had delighted his audience at the Dodger’s stadium in LA on the last stop of his Freshen Up world tour by bringing on stage Starr and Walsh to accompany him on such all-time hits as Helter Skelter and the Abbey Road Classic ‘The End’ to wild cheering from the audience.

After all, what’s better than one music legend? Why a cluster of them of course!

NYC’s Loss, Mumbai’s Gain?

Floyd Cardoz

Word comes in that popular chef Floyd Cardoz will shut his restaurant The Bombay Bread Bar in Soho, New York, this September. Cardoz, who grew up between Bandra and Goa (where his family had a home) rose to popularity in the 2000s, as the face of Indian cuisine in Manhattan after the runaway success of Tabla, in partnership with famous restaurateur Danny Meyer. The Bombay Bread Bar, the three-year-old restaurant, once hailed as Cardoz’s much-awaited return to NYC after a long hiatus, is said to have fallen on hard times and financial considerations have forced the chef to take the decision to shut shop. “It’s with a heavy heart we have decided to close The Bombay Bread Bar at the end of summer,” announced the chef, adding, “With everything happening in NYC (rent increase, ingredient price increasing) and the minimum wage increase, small operators cannot survive. I wish someone would look into why so many restaurants are closing instead of bashing us.” Could this new development bode well for city foodies? After all, Cardoz owns two popular restaurants in Mumbai: The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, and might take the opportunity to explore further opportunities in Mumbai. Would New York’s loss be Mumbai’s gain?

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 23:52 IST