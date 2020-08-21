Man arrested for abusive posts on actor’s video

mumbai

Aug 21, 2020

City cyber police on Friday arrested a man from Aurangabad for allegedly making abusing posts on an actor’s video on Instagram which she had uploaded as part a campaign against online bullying and cyber harassment faced by women.

Based on a complaint lodged by the actor with BKC cyber police around a week ago, the arrested accused, Shashikant Jadhav, 27, who works at a restaurant in Mumbai, has been booked for cyber stalking and using foul language.

Investigations have revealed that apart from the said actor, the accused had been posting abusive content against several Bollywood actors and producers. Jadhav was produced before a court and has been remanded in police custody.