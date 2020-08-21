e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Man arrested for abusive posts on actor’s video

Man arrested for abusive posts on actor’s video

mumbai Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

City cyber police on Friday arrested a man from Aurangabad for allegedly making abusing posts on an actor’s video on Instagram which she had uploaded as part a campaign against online bullying and cyber harassment faced by women.

Based on a complaint lodged by the actor with BKC cyber police around a week ago, the arrested accused, Shashikant Jadhav, 27, who works at a restaurant in Mumbai, has been booked for cyber stalking and using foul language.

Investigations have revealed that apart from the said actor, the accused had been posting abusive content against several Bollywood actors and producers. Jadhav was produced before a court and has been remanded in police custody.

top news
China tells Pakistan it opposes ‘unilateral’ steps that complicate situation in Kashmir
China tells Pakistan it opposes ‘unilateral’ steps that complicate situation in Kashmir
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, give medico-legal opinion
AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, give medico-legal opinion
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
P Varavara Rao’s neurological status unstable: Medical report
P Varavara Rao’s neurological status unstable: Medical report
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
Covid update: Mask-free Beijing; ECI’s poll guidelines; IPL teams land in UAE
Covid update: Mask-free Beijing; ECI’s poll guidelines; IPL teams land in UAE
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In