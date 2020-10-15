e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Man arrested for killing wife in Bhiwandi near Mumbai

Man arrested for killing wife in Bhiwandi near Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 40-year-old man has been arrested by Shanti Nagar police for allegedly killing his 35-year-old wife by beating her up with an iron rod in Bhiwandi.

The accused, Ramratan Bharat, is a resident of Gayatri Nagar. He allegedly suspected that his wife Laxmi was having an affair, which led to frequent fights. During a fight on Sunday, he beat her with an iron rod, leading to heavy injuries. Laxmi succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Bhiwandi, on Tuesday.

A police officer said, “The accused used to work as a labourer but has been out of job for the last few months. Hence, his wife started working as a housemaid. However, whenever she returned late, Bharat would start arguing with her. On Sunday, the victim’s friend Afsana Shaikh, 24, had dropped Laxmi at her house.”

Bharat got angry and assaulted Laxmi with an iron rod. The neighbours tried to intervene, but Laxmi had already sustained severe injuries. Shaikh took her to the hospital, where she died.

Following her death, Shanti Nagar police officers arrested Bharat and booked him for murder.

