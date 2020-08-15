e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Man arrested for stealing, attacking shopkeepers

Man arrested for stealing, attacking shopkeepers

mumbai Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:21 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Amboli police have booked a 51-year-old Andheri resident for stealing and attacking two shop owners on Thursday.

The accused Vishal Babulal Jain walked into a shop on August 6 and stole a packet of earbuds. On August 13, he returned to the shop and was then confronted by the shopkeepers Monish Gala, 25 and Sheyash Shah, 25. Jain, then attacked them with a knife cutter. Gala suffered injuries to his left hand and leg, while Shah suffered injuries to his throat and stomach.

Gala in his statement to police officials said, “He took the packet of earbud and said that he had forgotten his purse in his car. But he did not return. We realised that he had stolen the packet.”

On August 13, when Jain came back to the shop, Gala confronted him. Jain then started running. However, Shah and Gala cornered Jain near a bus stop at JP Road in Andheri. “He immediately took out a knife cutter from his pocket and attacked us,” said Gala.

Jain could not escape as Versova police and Amboli police reached the spot.

“Both Shah and Gala were admitted to a private hospital, and are out of danger,” said a police officer from Amboli police station.

The accused has been booked under section 307 (Attempt to murder) 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (2) [Punishment for criminal intimidation] of Indian Penal Code and section 37 (1), 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.

top news
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards
84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical, moved to ICU
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical, moved to ICU
Kerala CM, 7 ministers in quarantine after 23 officials test Covid +ve
Kerala CM, 7 ministers in quarantine after 23 officials test Covid +ve
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In