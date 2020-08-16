Man arrested for travelling in local using fake ID

mumbai

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:43 IST

Wadala government railway police (GRP) on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old garment seller for traveling in a local train using a fake identity card of a civic medical staff.

Dhananjaykumar Yadav, a ticket checker of Central Railway, identified the fake ID card and questioned the commuter Jamaluddin Kutubuddin Ansari, who later admitted that he sells garment near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) area.

Rajendra Pal, senior inspector, Wadala GRP, said, “On August 15 around 4.30pm when the ticket checker asked Ansari to show his ticket and identity card, Ansari showed him an ID card allegedly issued by the civic health department,”

“The ticket checker found it to be fake and brought Ansari to our police station for legal action. Following Yadav’s complaint, we registered a first information report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” Pal said.

Ansari, during questioning, said he used to travel from CSMT to Wadala daily, using the fake ID card.