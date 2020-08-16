e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Man arrested for travelling in local using fake ID

Man arrested for travelling in local using fake ID

mumbai Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:43 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Wadala government railway police (GRP) on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old garment seller for traveling in a local train using a fake identity card of a civic medical staff.

Dhananjaykumar Yadav, a ticket checker of Central Railway, identified the fake ID card and questioned the commuter Jamaluddin Kutubuddin Ansari, who later admitted that he sells garment near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) area.

Rajendra Pal, senior inspector, Wadala GRP, said, “On August 15 around 4.30pm when the ticket checker asked Ansari to show his ticket and identity card, Ansari showed him an ID card allegedly issued by the civic health department,”

“The ticket checker found it to be fake and brought Ansari to our police station for legal action. Following Yadav’s complaint, we registered a first information report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” Pal said.

Ansari, during questioning, said he used to travel from CSMT to Wadala daily, using the fake ID card.

top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In