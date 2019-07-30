Man arrested in Mumbai for changing travel date on passport

mumbai

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:45 IST

A 29-year-old Bihar resident was recently detained at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), while travelling to Abu Dhabi, for allegedly changing the date of a previous trip on his passport.

The accused, Rashid Iqbal, was handed over to the city’s crime branch unit 8 and charged with cheating and forgery.

According to police, Iqbal changed the dates on his passport to show that he had one-year working experience in Qatar. The police are now trying to trace the Navi Mumbai-based agent who helped Iqbal change the date.

On Saturday, Iqbal was flying to Abu Dhabi from the city. When the immigration officer asked Iqbal about the purpose of his visit, the latter said that he was travelling on a tourist visa to meet someone who works in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, on noticing that Iqbal did not have a return ticket, the officer suspected that he did not plan on returning.

“The authorities alerted the profiling officer to conduct a background check. The wing in-charge and profiling officer checked his passport and found that on the third page, the date of Iqbal’s return to India from Qatar had been changed from March 16, 2015, to November 16, 2015. However, no records for the date could be found in the immigration record,” said Arun Pokharkar, police inspector, crime branch unit 8.

“When asked about the discrepancy, Iqbal said he had come in contact with a tour agent named Shaukat Ali in 2015. Ali promised to get Iqbal a three-year job in Saudi Arabia. However, he said he needed at least one year of work experience in a gulf country to qualify for the job,” said Pokharkar.

“The agent then gave him a work certificate of a Qatar-based engineering company, dated December 28, 2014 to November 15, 2015. However, as Iqbal had returned from Qatar on March 16, 2015, they changed the date to November 16, 2015,” Pokharkar added.

Iqbal was produced in a city court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till July 31.

