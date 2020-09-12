e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Man befriends woman on matrimonial site, dupes her of Rs 7.13 lakh in Ulhasnagar

Man befriends woman on matrimonial site, dupes her of Rs 7.13 lakh in Ulhasnagar

mumbai Updated: Sep 12, 2020 01:51 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

A woman has been duped of Rs.7.13 lakh by a man on the pretext of sending her gifts from abroad. The woman befriended the man on an online matrimonial site.

The Ulhasnagar Central police are investigating the matter.

The woman, 36, works in a private company and is in a good position. She created her account on a matrimonial site a few months ago. She got a request from the accused, who used Rajnish Chaudhary as his name, and told her that he was settled abroad.

An officer from Ulhasnagar central police station, said, “They both started chatting and became friends in 20 days. The woman who didn’t want to settle outside India refused the marriage proposal. The man then asked her to accept an expensive gift which he would be sending her. Later he told her that the gift was stuck in the custom and asked her to pay Rs 7.13 lakh in a bank account. The woman paid the amount but she never got the gift. She finally reached the police station on Thursday to file a case against the unknown person. We have registered a case under IPC and cyber law.”

