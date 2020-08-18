e-paper
Man booked for sexually harassing tennis player

Man booked for sexually harassing tennis player

mumbai Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:54 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

The Oshiwara police registered a first information report (FIR) against a man on Sunday for allegedly harassing an 18-year-old tennis player by demanding sexual favours from her.

The player’s mother, in her statement to the police, said,” My daughter went to Ahmedabad last year for a tournament, where she met a man. They became friends and later fell in love with each other. But things did not work out between them and they later got separated,”

A few days later, the tennis player received a call from an unknown woman who claimed that someone had the complainant’s objectionable photos. “The woman threatened to reveal the photos to the academy where my daughter goes for her training, which may lead to her ban from tournaments. The woman then told my daughter that she needs to talk to a person on a messaging app who will help her get out of the situation,” the statement given by the tennis player’s mother read.

The complainant got scared and did as instructed by the woman.

“On the app, she came across a man who introduced himself as Dev Vipul Javiya. The tennis player started chatting with the man hoping that he would help her get out of the situation, but he allegedly demanded sexual favours in return for the photos and threatened to post her pictures on social media if she refused to the demand.

The tennis player revealed the incident to her mother and they approached the police to file a complaint. Senior inspector Dayanand Bangar from Oshiwara police station said that the case is being probed.

