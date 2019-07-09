Man brings sword to cut birthday cake at Bandra Bandstand, held

A man’s out-of-the-box idea of getting his friend to cut her birthday cake with a three-foot-long sword at Bandstand on Sunday night didn’t go down well with the Bandra police who arrested him under the Arms Act.

According to the police, the arrested accused, Imran Mohamad Ali Shaikh, 29, is a resident of Baiganwadi in Govandi. On Sunday night, Shaikh and 10-12 others came to Bandra Bandstand to celebrate the birthday of one of his friends.

They were on the sea-front promenade and had completed the cake-cutting when a detection team led by sub-inspector Bhimsen Gaikwad noticed the sword held by Shaikh.

The police went to inquire if Shaikh had a licence to carry the weapon. Shaikh told them that he had got the sword from his friend.

The team seized the sword and took the accused to the Bandra police station where a first information report (FIR) was registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act, for possessing a weapon without a license.

“The accused was granted bail after he paid a Rs 10,000 bond to a magistrate court. The weapon has been seized. We are checking if Shaikh has any criminal record,” said Girish Anavarkar, senior inspector of Bandra police station.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 05:27 IST