Man escapes Covid-19 facility, found dead on road

Man escapes Covid-19 facility, found dead on road

The patient, a resident of Wawade village in the north Maharashtra district, located over 400 kms from here, was admitted in the facility in Amalner tehsil on Monday morning, an official said.

mumbai Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Mumbai
The man's body was found in front of the Amalner municipal council building on Monday evening, the official said.
         

Hours after he escaped from a Covid-19 centre in Amalner in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on August 10, a 32-year-old man was found dead on road, police said on Tuesday.

The patient, a resident of Wawade village in the north Maharashtra district, located over 400 kms from here, was admitted in the facility in Amalner tehsil on Monday morning, an official said.

He said doctors and hospital staff realised that the man had gone missing on Monday as there was a heavy rush at the facility on Sunday when he had tested positive for coronavirus.

His body was found in front of the Amalner municipal council building on Monday evening, the official said.

“About 40 patients were being treated at the hospital while its actual capacity is of 20 beds,” he said, adding that the hospital head filed a police complaint about the missing patient.

A local BJP leader alleged that it was not an isolated incident in Amalner.

A Covid-19 patient had run away from Amalner rural healthcare centre and later killed in a road accident, the leader claimed and demanded deployment of more number of police personnel at the facility.

