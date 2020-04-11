e-paper
Man goes out with wife to buy medicine, beaten up by cops

A 36-year-old resident of Charkop who ventured out to get medicines with his wife in his car was thrashed by three cops in Kandivli (West) on Thursday evening.

mumbai Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:30 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
(The man was beaten up by police officers when he went to buy medicines in his car.)
         

The incident took place around 6pm when the couple was returning to their residence after buying medicines.

The woman told HT, “I am diabetic and was in need of some medicines. The medical shop is a kilometre way hence we took our car. While returning, a police man stopped us, hit the car with his lathi and asked my husband to get out.”

After the man got out of the car, the police officer started to hit him with lathi. “My husband stopped him by catching his lathi which enraged the officer. Then two other cops joined and assaulted my husband even as I tried stopping them. One of the sticks broke. I told the cop that the beating was not justified, but he said my husband was acting smart and hence had to be taught a lesson. We somehow got in the car ad rushed home,” she said.

The woman said, “After media’s intervention a team of Charkop police came to our thousand apologised on Saturday. Just because of one cop’s wrongdoing, the entire force’s image gets tarnished.”

Upon inquiring, Mohankumar Dahikar, deputy commissioner of police, zone 11, said, “I am not aware of the incident. I will find out.”

A police officer from Charkop police station requesting anonymity said, “Many people gather on the road and make our task difficult. We are facing a crisis situation here. We end up resorting to lathi charge only when people pay no heed to our request and argue with us and act smart.”

In another incident in the same area a 21-year-old pharmacist, Harsh Rathod, a Malad resident, was assaulted with lathi in Sector 8 of Charkop on Saturday afternoon. “I was heading to Charkop to get medicines from a godown for our shop as distributors have stopped delivering medicines. It was my second round and my father was waiting outside the godown with a box. The cop stopped me and despite showing him our pharmacy shop license he thrashed me with lathi. They sent me home and my 55-year-old father had to walk four kilometres from Charkop to our home in Malad.”

