Man held for Kalyan murder; chicken feathers gave clue

The Thane Rural police arrested a 33-year-old man from West Bengal for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old woman and dumping her body in a culvert in Kalyan.

Balaji Pandhare, senior police inspector from Kalyan Taluka police station, said, “The woman, Mony, and the accused, Alam Shaikh, had known each other for the past four months. The accused had taken Rs 2.5 lakh loan from her. They were also in a relationship.”

On June 23 morning, locals alerted Kalyan Taluka police after they noticed a half-burnt body of a woman lying near a culvert at Khadavali. Pandhare said, “There was no clue except a cylinder-shaped locket in which something was written in Bengali found near the body. There was also a sack near the body with some chicken feathers stuck on it and the woman’s hand had a mehndi design.”

He said they concluded that the woman must be from Bengal. Police then surveyed chicken shops in Titwala where people from Bengal sell chicken. “During investigation, we came to know that Mony used to come to one of the shops that was run by Shaikh,” said Pandhare.

He added Shaikh, a resident of Titwala and native of West Bengal, had not been seen there after June 23. “After getting the location of Shaikh’s phone, we sent a team to West Bengal. He was arrested on Sunday,” said Pandhare.

He added that after interrogation, Shaikh admitted to have strangulated Mony on June 22 night. He and his friend Manoruddin, who is now absconding, then took the body to a secluded spot, poured kerosene on it and tried to burn it. Shaikh was fed up of her repeated demands to return the money and decided to kill her.

