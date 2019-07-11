Man held for stealing Rs. 3.8K from Dockyard Road station counter

The Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 25-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly breaking into a ticket counter at Dockyard Road railway station and stealing Rs. 3,886 on Sunday.

The police were able to identify the accused using his slippers and his gait, as seen in the CCTV footage obtained from the station.

According to senior inspector Rajendra Pal, the accused, Sunil Rathod, unscrewed the drawer of the counter to steal the money.

A case of theft was registered and two teams were formed to find Rathod.

“However, the footage wasn’t clear; his face, clothes were not clear. Only his slippers and his distinct were visible,” said Pal.

On Wednesday, constable Venkatesh Baliram Jadhav,was on duty at Cotton Green railway station, when he noticed a man roaming on the platform.

Jadhav followed him after noticing his slippers. He called out to him to check his gait while running.

“Jadhav knew that if guilty, the man would start running. Seeing him, the suspect began running. He noticed his gait and was convinced he was following the right man,” said Pal.

He was then able to intercept Rathod and arrest him.

“Rathod is from Rajasthan and came here to find work. He stayed on the skywalk at Cotton Green station,” Pal said.

Police said the accused had not eaten for days and broke into the counter to get money to buy food and clothes.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 01:04 IST