Man held in Bhiwandi for stealing jewellery from aunt’s house

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 00:54 IST

Narpoli police in Bhiwandi arrested a jewellery shop owner and his friend for house breaking on Monday. The friend allegedly stole jewellery from his aunt’s house and sold it to the jeweller for Rs 2.62 lakh.

According to the police, Sheetal Pawar, 40 and a resident of Kamatghar, registered a complaint on September 7 about a theft in her house. All the family members were home on September 7. However, they had gone out for some work the previous day. The police suspected involvement of some family member in the theft.

Narpoli police officials said, “During our investigations, we spoke to a few neighbours who had seen the complainant’s nephew, Aniket Chaudhary, 21, on that day with a bag. Accordingly, we had taken him to the custody and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime. We came to know about this jeweller, Basantilal Kothari, 42, who bought stolen jewellery. Chaudhary approached Kothari and sold the jewellery that same night for Rs 2.62 lakh. We also found that Kothari allegedly helped several thieves to sell their stolen jewellery. We have arrested both of them and will be in police custody till September 21.”