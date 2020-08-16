e-paper
Man, his three sons arrested for killing son-in-law

Man, his three sons arrested for killing son-in-law

mumbai Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:30 IST
Manish K Pathak
Sewri police on Saturday arrested a senior citizen and his three sons for allegedly killing his 40-year-old son-in-law with a stone.

Police arrested them soon after the incident. The arrested accused are identified as Pandu Chaudhary, 60, and his three sons Someshwar Chaudhary, 32, Rameshwar Chaudhary, 30, Laxman Chaudhary, 26.

According to police, the four accused and victim are residents of Brick Bander area in Sewri. The victim, Suleman Abdul Qadir Shaikh, stayed with his wife and two children.

“Shaikh was Pandu Chaudhary’s son-in-law and was an alcoholic. He often assaulted his wife over trivial issues and also suspected that she was in a relationship with someone else,” said sub-inspector Hanumant Kumbhare.

When Shaikh, in an inebriated state, assaulted his wife on Saturday, Pandu and his sons tried to intervene. Shaikh, however, abused and assaulted Rameshwar.

The father and sons then thrashed Shaikh. Someshwar picked up a stone, which was around 25kg and hit Shaikh on his head, said Kumbhare. Shaikh died on the spot.

“Shaikh was involved in several criminal offences in the vicinity, and had more than 30 cases of assault and robbery registered against him in Sewri police station and neighbouring police stations, said Kumbhare.

Shaikh married three women and one of his wives died a few years ago, while the two others reside in Mazagaon and Mumbra, respectively, added Kumbhare.

“The father and sons have been booked for murder. The accused were produced in the court and are remanded in police custody till August 25,” said senior inspector Gajanan Kurhade.

