Man kills friend after dispute over ₹3,000 in Mumbai

Man kills friend after dispute over ₹3,000 in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:21 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
         

A 19-year-old man was killed by his friend over a dispute involving ₹3000 in Antop Hill area. The brother of the victim who was also attacked is undergoing treatment at the Sion Hospital. The police have arrested the accused, Sabir Shaikh. According to police the accused attacked Naki Sayeed Khan after he refused to pay back the borrowed money.

According to police, the victim Naki Sayeed Khan had borrowed ₹3,000 from Shaikh. On Thursday night when Khan was passing by the Saraswat Bank in Antop Hill along with his brother Mustakeem, Shaikh stopped him and asked about his money. “On getting a negative response, a heated argument broke between the two and Shaikh attacked Khan with a knife. Mustakeem tried to help his brother, but Shaikh attacked him too,” said an officer.

Shaikh then escaped while locals rushed the two injured to the Sion Hospital. Khan was declared dead, while Mustakeem survived. He is undergoing treatment.

The police immediately registered a murder case and launched a manhunt for the accused and managed to nab Shaikh within eight hours, the police statement said.

Shaikh has been booked under sections 302, 304, 323, 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code.

The police said that they are also probing there was any dispute between the two involving a sword which later became the cause of the incident.

