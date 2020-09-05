e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Man kills stepfather after he refused him money for alcohol in Mumbai

Man kills stepfather after he refused him money for alcohol in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:11 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

A 22-year-old man hacked his 45-year-old stepfather to death early on Friday morning after the latter refused to give him money to buy alcohol. The incident took place between Kings Circle and Mahim railway station. Government Railway Police at Wadala arrested the accused Suraj Kamble. Kamble will be produced before a court on Saturday.

Rajendra Pal, senior police inspector at Wadala GRP said, “After Ganpati visarjan, the family was having a get-together. After it got over, the deceased Chandrakant Mohan Solanki went towards the railway track and was drinking liquor.”

Kamble came to him and asked him for ₹400 to buy alcohol, which Solanki refused. Kamble left in a fit of rage and when he found a sharp-edged weapon near the railway track, he came back and stabbed Solanki on his neck, and then fled from the spot, said Pal.

“When Solanki did not return for hours, his wife went in search of him and found him lying in a pool of blood. She along with family members rushed him to Sion Hospital where he was declared dead before admission,” said Pal.

On Friday morning, in a joint operation with Shahu Nagar police, we arrested Kamble for murder, added Pal.

