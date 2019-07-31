Man molests two students outside college in Malad, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 04:53 IST

The Malad police traced and arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly groping two students last week while they were leaving from their college in Malad (West).

On July 25, a 23-year-old college student lodged an FIR against a man who came on a bicycle from behind outside her college and groped her.

An FIR was lodged under section 354 of the IPC for molestation.

The CCTV cameras outside the college had captured the incident along with another molestation committed by the same man.

After a police team scrutinised the CCTV footage from several cameras on the stretch, they arrested Nabi Mohamed Fateh Ali Khan on July 26.

Khan works in a steel factory as a labourer.

The police met the principal to inquire about the second molestation victim. A 19-year-old student from the college said she was molested on July 22 and a second FIR was filed against Khan. On Tuesday, he was arrested in the second case and remanded in police custody till August 1.

