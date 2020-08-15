Manager of Japanese eatery booked for stealing Sushi knives, 50 liquor bottles

mumbai

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 23:01 IST

Tardeo police have booked a manager of a south Mumbai restaurant, known for its Japanese cuisine, for allegedly stealing 50 liquor bottles, a set of Sushi knives among other things from the restaurant when it was closed due to lockdown.

Aftab Iqbal Moon, one of the three partners in the restaurant, Keiba, at the Mahalaxmi racecourse, in his complaint stated that the restaurant was closed since March due to lockdown. However, when he visited the restaurant on August 11, he found that 50 liquor bottles, a set of Sushi knives, a microwave oven and several edible items total worth ₹4.23 lakh are missing, the police said.

When Moon enquired with the watchman of the restaurant about the missing things, he was told that the manager, Jackson Thumpit, had taken the items.

Moon then informed his two partners — Neeti Goel and Ronak Rochlani, and they called Thumpit and asked him about the missing things. However, Thumpit did not give satisfactory answers and switched off his mobile phone.

Moon then lodged a complaint with Tardeo police on Wednesday.

The police have registered an offense under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code against Thumpit and are investigating the case.