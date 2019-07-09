Marathwada gets little respite; Water stock levels up just 0.3%

Monsoon has set in across most parts of Maharashtra and the state has already received 111% of the average rainfall so far. However, the rains are yet to bring respite to drought-hit Marathwada.

The central Maharashtra region has received only half of the average rainfall (50.9%) it receives each year by this time. As a result, water stock of the region has risen by just 0.3%. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region is facing 34% deficit rainfall as of July 8.

The delay in monsoon has led to 82% less sowing of kharif crop in the state, compared to last year.

Going by statistics from the state water resources department, as of July 8, the water stock has risen from 7.2% (on June 8) to 12.25%. “This number is far less if compared to the water stock situation last year when the state had a total of 25.38% water stock by this time. However, the situation is gradually improving following good rainfall, except in the Marathwada region,” said a senior official from the state water resources department.

Marathwada’s water stock rose to a meagre 0.59% from 0.56% in a week’s time. At the same time last year, the stock was 13.38%.

Of the nine major dams in the region, only one — Lower Manar in Nanded – has 8.96% water stock, while the water stock in the eight other reservoirs is still around 0%.

Sunil Kendrekar, Aurangabad divisional commissioner, said, “The region is not receiving good rains as compared to other areas. We are monitoring the situation.”

While Maharashtra has a long way to go before the water stock is at a comfortable level, the onset of monsoon has deduced the locals’ dependence on water tankers.

In the last fortnight, the total number of water tankers has reduced to 4,532 from 7,014, (35.38% less), according to data provided by the state water supply and sanitation department. In Marathwada, the number of water tankers used has come down to 1,684 from 3,539, a decline of 52.41% in a fortnight.

“Since half of the region [Marathwada] has begun receiving rain, it has started the process of recharging water sources such as wells. The resources that were dried up due to drought are being revived and the number of water tankers has started declining,” said an official from the water supply and sanitation department.

The delay in monsoon has badly impacted the sowing of kharif crop in the state, which may impact the overall production this year. As of June 30, farmers have sown only 7.35 lakh hectares, which is 82% less than the last year’s sowing (39.88 lakh hectares), according to the state agriculture department data.

Though there was a delay in the arrival of monsoon this year, other regions of the state have recorded good rainfall. Konkan has received a maximum of 145.2% of the average rainfall while Nashik, Pune, Nagpur and Amravati have received 123.7%, 125.7%, 123.8% and 83.8% respectively, according to data provided by the rainfall recording and analysis cell of the state agriculture department.

