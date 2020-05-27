e-paper
Masters programme admission process for TISS goes online

mumbai Updated: May 27, 2020 18:34 IST
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, has restructured its admission process for Masters programmes doing away with any physical visits by candidates to the campus. The institute has cancelled the pre-interview test (PIT) and candidates will now be interviewed online, said the institute administration in a notice issued on Sunday.

The TISS National Entrance Test (TISS NET) and Management Aptitude Test (TISS MAT) were conducted in January this year. However, owing to the nationwide lockdown, the institute had to defer the second stage of the admission process wherein candidates selected in the two tests had to take the PIT and visit the campus for interviews.

However, the institute has now clarified that the second stage, sans the PIT, will kick off from the second week of June. “TISS plans to restart the admission process from early June. Given the public health concerns and mobility challenges due to travel restrictions, it is decided to restructure the admission process. The modifications detailed below are made keeping in mind the challenges for candidates in times of Covid restrictions. These modifications are applicable only for the current admission process,” read the notice.

TISS deputy registrar MP Balamurugan said that the admission process has been restructured to facilitate online interviews of selected candidates. Accordingly, the scoring pattern has been modified: TISS-NET: 60% (for human resource management and organisation development, change and leadership programme, the score will be combined of TISS NET and TISS MAT in 40:20 ratio) and personal interview: 40%. The revised schedule for interviews for Mumbai, Tuljapur and Hyderabad campus is June 8 to 17, and for Guwahati campus is June 29 to July 4, 2020. The first merit list will be out on July 20 and the new academic session will kick off on August 3.

