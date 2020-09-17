e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / MBA graduate arrested for duping people in Mumbai

MBA graduate arrested for duping people in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:38 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
         

Ghatkopar police arrested a 33-year-old MBA graduate for allegedly duping senior citizens and others under the pretext of helping them withdraw money from ATMs. Police officers have recovered 109 debit cards, laptop, a car and a bike from the accused.

During inquiry it was revealed that the accused was involved in nine cases in Ghatkopar, Pant Nagar, Mahim and Sakinaka police stations.

The accused, Tufail Siddiqui, a resident of D’souza complex in Sakinaka, was working with a private firm but had lost his job a few months ago. As he could not find another job due to the lockdown, he decided to dupe people, said a police officer.

“The accused would stand near ATMs, mostly in slum areas, and target people who faced difficulties in withdrawing money. He used to approach them under the pretext of helping them and would memorise their pin numbers. He would then give the victim a fake ATM card instead of the real one,” said inspector Pramod Kokate of Ghatkopar police station.

With his arrest, the police claimed to have solved nine cases of cheating — five cases in Ghatkopar, two in Pant Nagar, and one case each at Mahim and Sakinaka police stations, added Kokate. The accused has been remanded in police custody till Friday, following which he would be arrested in another case registered against him.

