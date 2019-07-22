Mentally-ill man climbs FoB, disrupts WR services at Mumbai’s Malad station

A mentally-challenged man climbed onto a partially dismantled foot overbridge (FoB) at Malad railway station, leading to disruption of local train services on Western Railway (WR) for an hour on Sunday.

According to railway officials, they called the fire brigade officials by 9.05am. The man was brought down safely by 10.11am with the help of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) after shutting down power supply of the overhead wires between Goregaon and Kandivli railway stations. “The man appeared to be mentally unstable. He refused to get down from the bridge railings. The power supply was immediately switched off as he was very close to the overhead wires,” said a senior WR official. Local train services began operating at around 10.15 am, the official said.

Meanwhile, local train services were also disrupted owing to maintenance blocks on Central and Western Railway on Sunday.

While WR undertook a maintenance block between Borivli and Bhayandar railway stations on the slow railway line between 11am and 3pm, the CR undertook a maintenance block on its mainline between Mulund and Matunga stations on the fast line towards CSMT between 11.15am and 3.45pm. On Harbour line, maintenance block was conducted from CSMT to Chunabhatti between 11.40am and 4.10pm.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 04:06 IST