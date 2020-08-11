Mhaiskar among IAS officers transferred

mumbai

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 01:04 IST

State government on Monday appointed IAS officer Milind Mhaiskar, vice-president and chief executive officer of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), as principal secretary of forest in the revenue department. Mhaiskar will replace additional chief secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava who has not been appointed in any department.

Sanjay Khandare, secretary of food and civil supplies department, has been appointed as chairman and managing director of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited.

Aurangabad collector Uday Chaudhari has been transferred as deputy secretary to chief secretary in Mantralaya. AA Gulhane, project manager, Jalswaraj Project, has been appointed as Chandrapur collector, while KH Bagate has been posted as CEO of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi.