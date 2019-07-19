Migratory birds spotted at Vasai-Virar wetlands

Bird lovers are thronging to the lush green wetlands of Naigaon, Virar and Vasai to capture the flocks of migratory birds with their cameras. The birds – from flamingos and openbill stork to white ibis – have been sighted along the Gogte salt pan and the marshy patches of Umelman, Vasant Nagari and Rajivli near Vasai fort over the past few weeks.

Sachin Main, president of Nature and Environment Society of Thane (NEST), said, “The birds are attracted to the wetlands in Vasai and Virar and often migrate during the monsoon. We will organise bird watching trails for bird watchers from the area.”

According to bird watchers, most of the birds, especially the flamingos, have migrated from Kutch in Gujarat. “The same species of flamingos and openbill storks can be seen at the Kelwe beach area in Palghar during the winters,” said Jayesh Padhye, a Palghar resident.

Main said that the birds feed on crabs, worms, small fish and other marine species which are found abundantly in these wetlands. “As there are rice fields in the Vasai-Virar stretch, the birds also flock there. ,The flamingos are often hunted by the locals for their meat. We will undertake a campaign to educate the locals so that they do not hunt the birds,” said Main.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 15:30 IST