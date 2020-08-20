Milind Deora and Devendra Fadnavis agree middle ground in politics has shrunk, ideology has become divisive

mumbai

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:49 IST

Congress party leader and former member of Parliament (MP) Milind Deora on Thursday said that political parties across the spectrum need to encourage “inner party democracy and external democracy” and allow their members the latitude to express their views.

“I have never strayed away from party’s core ideological viewpoint but on issues of governance or development... On peripheral issues, I see no harm, regardless of how disciplined a party is, to allow its members to take a different stand unless you are like the party spokesperson. Then you have to be disciplined and your voice is the gospel voice of the party. I could never really be my party’s spokesperson because I am free with my opinions at least on peripheral issues,” said Deora, who is often seen as a voice of dissent within his party.

Deora, along with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, were guest speakers at the online launch of ‘India Tomorrow: Conversations with the Next Generation of Political Leaders’ – a book by professor Pradeep Chibber and Harsh Shah, organised by the Centre of Policy Research.

During the panel discussion, Fadnavis and Deora agreed on several talking points during this conversation, including that the space for a middle ground in politics has shrunk.

“Fifteen or 20 years back, there was no political untouchability. There has been shrinkage of space in politics for people from opposite sides to have a dialogue or discuss. We can have different ideologies but we are not enemies. The situation in Maharashtra is still good, in some southern and northern states, people act like enemies. We need to introspect as to why this is happening, and all of us have to try and change this,” said Fadnavis.

Deora asked Fadnavis if he felt that politics had become too extreme and ideologies were too divisive to allow for collaborations across the aisles.

On the issue of coalition politics, Fadnavis said that while he could see coalition politics continuing in states for another two decades, he termed the alliance in Maharashtra as “unnatural”.

“What is happening in Maharashtra is absolutely unnatural. The three parties are pulling in three different directions and we can feel the heat. There is no decision making, this kind of politics cannot take the state forward. When it was only Congress and NCP, at least there was some cohesiveness, some decision making,” said Fadnavis.

However, Deora pointed out that such “unique alliances” are a part of political compulsions and will continue until the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains its stronghold in the country.