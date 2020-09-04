e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Minor fire in Thane residential complex, no injuries or casualties

Minor fire in Thane residential complex, no injuries or casualties

The lamp lit in a small temple in the flat appears to have led to the fire, Thane Municipal Corporation officials said

mumbai Updated: Sep 04, 2020 11:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thane
         

A minor fire broke out in a small flat in a residential building in Thane city on Friday morning.

However, no injuries or casualties were reported, as the fire brigade personnel managed to douse the blaze and cooling operation is in progress.

The fire broke out in the small flat on the fourth floor of Sidheshwar building at Patilwadi near Panchpakhadi in Thane city.

“The lamp lit in a small temple in the flat appears to have led to the fire. The fire brigade personnel doused the blaze quickly. The occupants of the flat have escaped unhurt,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Fire department authorities said that the flat did not have enough ventillation for the billowing smoke to escape, and as a result, the cooling operation is taking time.

.

tags
top news
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says Army chief Naravane
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says Army chief Naravane
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
9 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore
9 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
SC issues notice to CBSE on plea seeking cancellation of compartment exam
SC issues notice to CBSE on plea seeking cancellation of compartment exam
‘Never lose respect for your khaki uniform’: PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers
‘Never lose respect for your khaki uniform’: PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers
Kangana Ranaut’s PoK remark: MNS warns against defaming Mumbai Police
Kangana Ranaut’s PoK remark: MNS warns against defaming Mumbai Police
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In