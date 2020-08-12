e-paper
MMRDA planning an inter-state bus terminal at Mumbai’s Wadala area

mumbai Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:26 IST
A long-pending project, aiming to curb illegal parking and traffic congestion in the city, is finally taking shape. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to develop an inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) at Wadala’s Anik bus depot.

The 16-hectare plot will also include a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) depot, a Metro stabling yard and a commercial hub. The authority already invited bids for preparing a conceptual plan, a techno-feasibility study and an implementation plan for the project.

Though a large number of public and private buses ply in the city, there is no dedicated bus terminal for buses to operate from. Passengers are picked-up or dropped at various locations, or sometimes off the road, causing inconvenience to them as well as creating congestion on roads and hurdles in the movement of traffic.

According to MMRDA, the proposed land parcel will include bus platforms, operators’ offices, parking facility for buses, waiting facilities for passengers and allied facilities, bus crew facilities, pick-up and drop off points, food courts, communications centre, fuel station, bus repair and maintenance facilities, transport interchange and integration facilities as well as commercial and entertainment facilities.

A senior official from MMRDA said that the terminal will also alleviate traffic congestion, as there is currently no dedicated facility for parking buses, and will improve travel conditions for passengers.

Wadala is being looked at as a major transport hub, as it is already connected via the Eastern Freeway and the Mumbai Monorail. It will further be strengthened with the under-construction Metro-4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarwadavali) corridor.

Recently, MMRDA also approved plans for developing a school and hospital at Wadala, which the authority is looking to develop as the central business district like Bandra-Kurla Complex.

