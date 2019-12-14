e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Mumbai News

MMRDA wants to hire TMC’s tree transplanter machine

mumbai Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:13 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has requested the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to provide their tree transplanter machine that will aid in restoring green cover.

“MMRDA has come up with a plan to hire tree transplantation machine from the TMC. The proposal is being prepared and it will be tabled in the general body meeting which will be held on December 19,” said Sanjeev Jaiswal, commissioner, TMC.

TMC had purchased the machine six months ago for ₹4 crore and has replanted more than 50 trees that were an obstruction for several road-widening projects.

The civic body hopes to earn revenue through the machine. A proposal states that the machine will be rented out for eight hours a day.

“The rates will be charged based on the usage and fuel charges. It will be rented out for eight hours daily and the cost for the same will be ₹35,680 a day. The machine takes an hour to replant a tree, based on which eight trees can be replanted in a day. Through this, the civic body can generate revenue,” said Sandip Malvi, public relations officer, TMC. The proposal specifying all this will be put forth at the general body meeting for approval.

Meanwhile, environmentalists and activists from Thane are not keen on the decision of MMRDA to replant trees as they feel that the green cover in the city will still reduce.

“Although this is a positive initiative by MMRDA and the civic body, the proposal should be approved only if an alternative space or location for trees is finalised. Also, it should not be far from the current location of trees. Otherwise, it will not serve the purpose, these are natural elements and it is not right to change their location as per our requirements,” said Shashank Tomar, 42, a resident of Upvan.

top news
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News