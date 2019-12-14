MMRDA wants to hire TMC’s tree transplanter machine

mumbai

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has requested the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to provide their tree transplanter machine that will aid in restoring green cover.

“MMRDA has come up with a plan to hire tree transplantation machine from the TMC. The proposal is being prepared and it will be tabled in the general body meeting which will be held on December 19,” said Sanjeev Jaiswal, commissioner, TMC.

TMC had purchased the machine six months ago for ₹4 crore and has replanted more than 50 trees that were an obstruction for several road-widening projects.

The civic body hopes to earn revenue through the machine. A proposal states that the machine will be rented out for eight hours a day.

“The rates will be charged based on the usage and fuel charges. It will be rented out for eight hours daily and the cost for the same will be ₹35,680 a day. The machine takes an hour to replant a tree, based on which eight trees can be replanted in a day. Through this, the civic body can generate revenue,” said Sandip Malvi, public relations officer, TMC. The proposal specifying all this will be put forth at the general body meeting for approval.

Meanwhile, environmentalists and activists from Thane are not keen on the decision of MMRDA to replant trees as they feel that the green cover in the city will still reduce.

“Although this is a positive initiative by MMRDA and the civic body, the proposal should be approved only if an alternative space or location for trees is finalised. Also, it should not be far from the current location of trees. Otherwise, it will not serve the purpose, these are natural elements and it is not right to change their location as per our requirements,” said Shashank Tomar, 42, a resident of Upvan.