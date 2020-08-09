Model, who aced UPSC, files complaint over fake online profiles

mumbai

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:18 IST

Aishwarya Ajay Kumar Sheoran, a 23-year-old former national-level beauty contest finalist who ranked 93rd in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in 2019, filed a complaint with the Colaba police station on Thursday after discovering 20 fake accounts in her name on a popular photo sharing social media app.

According to the complainant, an unidentified person created her 16 fake accounts on the social media site and posted several of her photos without her consent.

“It’s not a serious issue as of now, but [the photos, accounts] could be misused in the future,” Sheoran said.

The 23-year-old, whose father is a colonel in the Army, lives with her family at Army Officer’s Colony in Colaba. In her complaint, she said on August 5, while speaking to a journalist for an interview, she was informed that there were multiple social media accounts in her name. She told the journalist that she has no account on the app.

Later, she asked her brother to check the app and they found 16 fake accounts in her name, featuring photos and videos of her. “We don’t know how the accused may misuse these 20 fake accounts. He may misuse my sister’s name and photos for illegal monetary gain, hence we decided to report the matter to the police,” said Sheoran’s brother, Aman.

On Thursday, Sheoran filed a complaint with the Colaba police. A first information report (FIR) has been registered under section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

“The accused person has created accounts using her photos without her permission. We have registered a case of identity theft and have started an investigation. These fake accounts will be pulled down with assistance from the service provider, and we will trace the person who had created them,” said Shivaji Fadtare, senior inspector of Colaba police station.

The accused may have misused the complainant’s photos to attract more online followers, another police officer said.