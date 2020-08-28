Moderate rain in Mumbai, yellow alert issued for Saturday

mumbai

Mumbai and its suburbs received continuous spells of light to moderate rain from Friday morning, interspersed with a few intense spells of rain.

Against a light to moderate rain alert for Friday, the Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 26.4mm rain while the Colaba weather observatory, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 19 mm rain between 8.30am and 2.30pm.

Over six hours, the eastern suburbs recorded the most rain with 91.4mm in Chembur while Thane and Navi Mumbai saw rainfall between 40-70 mm. Areas in central Mumbai such as Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 46.4mm of rain while northern and western suburbs recorded 10-20 mm of rain.

Over the past 24 hours (8.30am Thursday to 8.30am Friday), Mumbai suburbs recorded 5.2mm of rain while south Mumbai recorded 6.4mm of rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) updated its district-wise rain forecast at 1pm with a yellow alert (heavy rain at isolated areas) for the rest of Friday and for Saturday. IMD has issued an alert for Mumbai and Thane. It has also issued an orange alert (heavy to very rain) for Palghar and Raigad for Saturday, and heavy rain warning for Pune, Kolhapur, and the entire Vidarbha subdivision.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD, said, “Monsoon conditions are active across coastal Maharashtra, closer to central India under the influence of a well-marked low pressure weather system over north Chhattisgarh adjoining east Madhya Pradesh. It is likely this system will move in the west-northwest direction over southern Uttar Pradesh over the next 48 hours, allowing the rain intensity to be similar to what is being observed over Mumbai on Friday. Additionally, convergence due to strong lower level southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from Bay of Bengal during this period would enhance rain activity.”

He added that satellite and radar images indicated intense cloud formation over the north Konkan coast. “Dense cloud patches were observed towards the eastern suburbs, the Chembur rain figure indicates that,” said Hosalikar.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is just 20mm short of crossing the 3,000mm-mark this monsoon, with another month for the season to end.

The forecast for the rest of Friday and Saturday read: “Generally cloudy conditions with moderate rain and possibly heavy spells at isolated areas.”