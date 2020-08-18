e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Monorail rakes: MMRDA makes third attempt

Monorail rakes: MMRDA makes third attempt

mumbai Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:58 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

After two failed attempts, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited bids for procuring 10 monorail rakes of four coaches each. The authority is looking at engaging Indian companies to manufacture the rakes.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said, “We have widened the scope so that more Indian companies can participate in the process.” According to officials, companies that manufacture metro rakes can also participate in the bidding now.

Earlier in June, the authority had scrapped bids after it received two responses for the tender from Chinese companies, CRRC corporation Ltd and BYD Co Ltd. A senior official from MMRDA also said that the Chinese firms were continuously asking for revisions in terms and conditions. MMRDA is looking at acquiring 10 additional rakes for 19.5 km corridor since early 2019.

top news
IAF deploys Tejas jets in western sector
IAF deploys Tejas jets in western sector
Flu season will be a test run for the US’s biggest-ever vaccine campaign
Flu season will be a test run for the US’s biggest-ever vaccine campaign
Does the PM Cares Fund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said
Does the PM Cares Fund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said
Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s plea today
Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s plea today
US Postal Service suspends USPS change until after 2020 election
US Postal Service suspends USPS change until after 2020 election
Mali’s president and prime minister held by mutinous troops
Mali’s president and prime minister held by mutinous troops
Bengaluru violence: Amid slugfest, 2 Congress corporators summoned
Bengaluru violence: Amid slugfest, 2 Congress corporators summoned
Covid update: Dharavi model in Philippines; Australia to manufacture vaccine
Covid update: Dharavi model in Philippines; Australia to manufacture vaccine
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In