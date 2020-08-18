Monorail rakes: MMRDA makes third attempt

mumbai

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:58 IST

After two failed attempts, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited bids for procuring 10 monorail rakes of four coaches each. The authority is looking at engaging Indian companies to manufacture the rakes.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said, “We have widened the scope so that more Indian companies can participate in the process.” According to officials, companies that manufacture metro rakes can also participate in the bidding now.

Earlier in June, the authority had scrapped bids after it received two responses for the tender from Chinese companies, CRRC corporation Ltd and BYD Co Ltd. A senior official from MMRDA also said that the Chinese firms were continuously asking for revisions in terms and conditions. MMRDA is looking at acquiring 10 additional rakes for 19.5 km corridor since early 2019.