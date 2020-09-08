Monsoon session of Maharashtra Assembly: MVA government seeks ₹29,084 crore for extra expenses

mumbai

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 01:02 IST

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday, tabled supplementary demands of ₹29,084 crore. The government has made an additional provision of ₹2,028 crore for health infrastructure in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The supplementary demands for public health services are over and above the annual budgetary outlay of ₹14,784 crore.

Supplementary budget refers to additional expenditure required for the year for unforeseen expenses over and above the annual budget. The supplementary demands tabled by deputy chief and finance minister Ajit Pawar also made a provision of ₹10,500 crore for farm loan waiver announced by the MVA government soon after assuming power last year. The state is expected to disburse ₹21,467 crore to 32.90 lakh farmers, who have been identified as eligible for waiver of loan up to ₹2 lakh.

The global pandemic has put the burden on the state exchequer since its outbreak in March. The state has already spent more than ₹7,000 crore of the outlay of ₹14,784 crore of the public health and medical education department. The supplementary demands of ₹2,028 crore (₹1665 crore for public health and ₹363 crore for medical education) raised on Monday are for purchase of ambulances (₹50 crore), premium of mediclaim, staple food in primary health care centres in rural areas (₹69 crore), among others.

The government has made a provision of ₹634 crore for purchase of epidemic drugs control, while ₹541 crore have been earmarked to pay the premium of Mahatma Phule mediclaim policy, which has been extended to all to treat Covid-19. The state recently increased the remuneration of Asha workers who have been actively working in surveillance squads for tracking of the high- and low-risk contacts of Covid-19 patients. A total of ₹129 crore has been earmarked for it; also ₹300 crore have been budgeted for purchase of equipment in medical colleges and ₹50 crore for primary health centres.

The state has also announced ex-gratia to policemen who died due to Covid-19 and ₹30 crore has been earmarked for it. “The allocation done for the public health and medical education department is over and above the budgetary outlay,” said Manoj Saunik, additional chief secretary, finance department.

The two departments were excluded from the 67% cut initiated to the budgetary outlay by the state owing to the revenue losses amid lockdown.

The government has also made allocation of ₹12,000 crore towards the payment of overdraft from Reserve Bank of India during the lockdown.

The supplementary demands also have provision of ₹825 crore for rural development, ₹500 crore for urban development, ₹856 crore for social justice, ₹441 crore for agriculture and ₹305 crore for water resources department.