e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Monsoon session of Maharashtra Assembly: Ruckus over gram panchayat administrator

Monsoon session of Maharashtra Assembly: Ruckus over gram panchayat administrator

mumbai Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:59 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
         

The ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and Opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) locked horns on the first day of monsoon session over tabling a Bill to appoint a “suitable person” as administrator on close to 15,000 gram panchayats, whose term is ending by this year-end. The Opposition objected to the Bill saying that the Bombay high court has clearly said that a public servant can be appointed on the position and not any private person as intended by the state government.

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged the state was misusing its power by pushing the Bill when the matter is pending in the high court. He also said it is a sort of contempt of court.

The politically significant gram panchayat, functions as local self-government at village level and is headed by a sarpanch. The term of 1,566 gram panchayats ended till June, while the term of the remaining 12,668 end in the July-December period. Elections to these gram panchayats could not be conducted due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bill empowers the state to appoint a suitable person as administrator in case elections cannot be held after completion of five-year term of a gram panchayat following unavoidable condition.

As soon as the rural development minister Hasan Mushrif tabled the Bill, the opposition leader raised his objection. Mushrif said that they are tabling the Bill and discussion will be held on Tuesday.

On Monday, the state government tabled a total 13 Bills in the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, former allies Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party will come face to face in the poll to elect the deputy chairman of the legislative council on Tuesday. Sena’s Neelam Gorhe is the MVA candidate, while the BJP has fielded Vijay (Bhai) Girkar.

top news
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In