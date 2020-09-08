Monsoon session of Maharashtra Assembly: Ruckus over gram panchayat administrator

mumbai

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:59 IST

The ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and Opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) locked horns on the first day of monsoon session over tabling a Bill to appoint a “suitable person” as administrator on close to 15,000 gram panchayats, whose term is ending by this year-end. The Opposition objected to the Bill saying that the Bombay high court has clearly said that a public servant can be appointed on the position and not any private person as intended by the state government.

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged the state was misusing its power by pushing the Bill when the matter is pending in the high court. He also said it is a sort of contempt of court.

The politically significant gram panchayat, functions as local self-government at village level and is headed by a sarpanch. The term of 1,566 gram panchayats ended till June, while the term of the remaining 12,668 end in the July-December period. Elections to these gram panchayats could not be conducted due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bill empowers the state to appoint a suitable person as administrator in case elections cannot be held after completion of five-year term of a gram panchayat following unavoidable condition.

As soon as the rural development minister Hasan Mushrif tabled the Bill, the opposition leader raised his objection. Mushrif said that they are tabling the Bill and discussion will be held on Tuesday.

On Monday, the state government tabled a total 13 Bills in the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, former allies Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party will come face to face in the poll to elect the deputy chairman of the legislative council on Tuesday. Sena’s Neelam Gorhe is the MVA candidate, while the BJP has fielded Vijay (Bhai) Girkar.