MSRTC to now operate inter-district buses within Maharashtra with full passenger capacity

mumbai

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:31 IST

Passengers travelling between Mumbai and Pune as well as other districts in Maharashtra will be able to commute swiftly from Friday as the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will begin operating its buses with full passenger capacity. Earlier the buses were being operated with 50% passenger capacity.

Maharashtra government has given permission to MSRTC to operate buses with 100% passenger capacity on Thursday.

“The buses will be operated with full passenger capacity. Passengers will be required to wear mask and carry sanitiser. All the seats will be made available for reservations,” read a statement from MSRTC.

The state-owned MSRTC has 18,000 buses but is currently operating 5,000 buses within the state with a daily ridership of 5.5 lakh passengers.