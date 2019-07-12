MU’s Kalyan sub-centre opened amid ABVP stir against Aaditya Thackeray

Protests marred the inauguration of the University of Mumbai’s (MU) sub-campus in Kalyan on Thursday, almost three years after it was completed. Around 40 members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were detained by the Khadakpada police for disrupting the inauguration ceremony. The members were protesting against MU’s decision to invite Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray as the chief guest, as they said he is not an elected representative and alleged this was an attempt to politicise MU.

Police detained the protestors for an hour before letting them go. “We came to know about the protest and as there was heavy police bandobast and security, we detained 15 members of the ABVP before the inaugural ceremony. Despite this, when the vice-chancellor (VC) started his speech a few other members also protested. We detained them as well,” said NM Patil, senior police inspector, Khadakpada police station.

MU officials refused to comment on the issue. “They had come with an aim to create disruption and hence the police had started identifying them and took them away. However, when they did not create any problem during Aaditya Thackeray’s speech, it seemed as if everything was in control. But, as soon as the VC started talking, they protested, Yuva Sena members were helping the police to calm the situation when some (ABVP members) got hurt unintentionally,” said Yogesh Nimase, Yuva Sena, Kalyan.

Pranjal Mishra, convenor (North East region), ABVP, said, “One should not politicise education or MU. At the ceremony, there were other political leaders as well but they are elected representatives. If the university has invited someone as chief guest at an educational institution, he should be more than just being affiliated to a political party,” said

Meanwhile, at the ceremony, MU announced the formation of a School of Engineering and Applied Science institute at the sub-campus. “This is the only university that caters to all three disciplines— urban, rural and Adivasi. Keeping in mind the current needs and trends, we are looking towards providing courses as per industry requirement,” said Suhas Pednekar, vice-chancellor, MU.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 04:56 IST