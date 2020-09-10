Multiple options to be studied to save trees near Bapu’s Sevagram Ashram in Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray

mumbai

Sep 10, 2020

State departments are now working together to come up with a solution to save 98 trees for a road-widening project from Wardha to Mahatma Gandhi’s Sevagram Ashram, the Maharashtra government said on Wednesday.

Following a meeting with state public works department (PWD) minister Ashok Chavan on Wednesday, state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said multiple options were being looked at, to ensure affected trees were saved. The minister took to social media stating that several representations on the issue were received locally and internationally by the state.

To allow ease of traffic and to facilitate the movement of tourists to Bapu’s ashram ahead of his 151st birth anniversary (October 2), the public works department (PWD) had proposed road widening (during the last week of July) from existing 10m to 14m along a 9-km stretch from Wardha to Sevagram, that would lead to the felling of 168 trees.

While 70 of the 168 trees were felled, the local and ashram residents and three generations of Mahatma Gandhi’s descendants wrote a detailed letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, last Wednesday, requesting the project to be called off to protect the remaining green cover.

“The issue lies across a 2-km stretch leading up to the ashram,” Thackeray said. “A team from the state PWD will visit the site to study alternatives in terms of diversion, transplantation or keeping the width as it (two-lane) along a 2-km stretch. They will submit the feasibility of each option to both the PWD minister and myself. The best option will be implemented to save the trees and ensure the road is safe for travel.”

A senior PWD official said the assessment team would be headed by the additional chief secretary (PWD).

The environment minister said he was thankful to Ashok Chavan for immediately asking PWD to coordinate with the environment dept and find a solution to save the remaining trees. “We are committed to sustainable development,” said Thackeray.

Wardha collector Vivek Bhimanwar said he will be joining the site visit along with PWD and a Wardha forest range officer. “Since the existing road is narrow, our only concern was that it should not create a bottleneck when large traffic volume passes, and become an accident spot. Nonetheless, now everybody is on board to ensure maximum trees should be saved and all options will be explored by us before submitting our report,” he said.