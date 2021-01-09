e-paper
Mumbai: 24-year-old woman arrested for kidnapping 1-year-old girl

A 24-year-old woman was arrested from Hiranandani complex in Thane on Friday for allegedly kidnapping a one-year-old girl from Malwani.

mumbai Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Photo for representation.
Photo for representation.(HT FILE)
         

A 24-year-old woman was arrested from Hiranandani complex in Thane on Friday for allegedly kidnapping a one-year-old girl from Malwani. The accused, Safala Nayyak, came to Mumbai from Orissa two years ago and used to work as a domestic help in Malad area, said Malwani police officers.

Nayyak recently lost her job and had to go back to her hometown. She, however, could not return to her hometown without a girl child as she had lied to her husband and in-laws about having delivered a girl after coming to Mumbai.

Due to this, Nayyak devised a plan to kidnap the girl child of a couple from Malwani who she was close to. On Tuesday evening, Nayyak approached the couple saying she had lost her job and had no place to stay. The couple offered her their place to stay. On Wednesday morning, when the couple woke up they could not find Nayyak as well as their child and hence registered a complaint with Malwani police.

“We got the call data record of the woman’s phone and tracked her location. We then left for Thane where we found Nayyak at a flat in Hiranandani complex,” said a police officer.

The child was rescued and Nayyak confessed to kidnapping the child.

