Mumbai ATM van heist: Seven get 7 years in jail

Jul 31, 2019

A sessions court on Tuesday sentenced seven men for looting a van carrying money to deposit at various ATMs in 2015. The convicts have each been sentenced to imprisonment for seven years.

The seven convicted have been identified as Tariq Khan, Balasaheb Muneshwar, Mohmmed Shafi Khikar, Khurshid Shaikh, Mukhtar Shaikh alias Bablu, Manzoor Shaikh and Sadrealam Khan. As per the prosecution’s case, Sadrealam worked with the security management company which oversaw the cash transfer. He, along with the others, conspired to loot the van carrying cash from the bank to deposit at various ATMs.

Typically, each money van is provided with two custodians, two guards and one driver, and transports cash to at least 25-30 ATMs. On January 16, 2015, a van carrying ₹2.13 crore left from Kamala Mills to deposit money at ATMs in Mira Road. As per the statement by junior custodian Dharmesh Pedamkar, they left from Kamala Mills around 12.45pm. He claimed that Sadrealam asked them to take the van in the direction of a shop in Vile Parle where he claimed he had to return money to a friend. He further claimed that Sadrealam got down and returned 10 minutes later with tea. Sadrealam gave them the tea and after a while, they lost consciousness.

The other witnesses claimed they saw a white car overtaking the van and stopping in front of it. The driver had claimed that people from the car got down, and with Sadrealam’s help, opened the vault and removed the money. The accused allegedly stole ₹1.95 crore. Public prosecutor Ashwini Raikar examined around 37 witnesses, including the other security guard and the tea vendor from whom Sadrealam had bought tea.

