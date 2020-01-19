Mumbai beats its track record at marathon

mumbai

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:57 IST

A record 55,232 people took to streets on Sunday morning to participate in the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) 2020. In its 17th edition, the event witnessed a 19% increase in total participation from 46,417 last year.

Many runners opted to make the marathon a family experience and attended the event with their parents, siblings, and children. Pravin Padmanabhan, an Indian Army personnel, participated in the half marathon (21.09km), but also convinced his family members to register for the 5.9-km Dream Run.

“He runs the Mumbai Marathon every year and keeps talking to us about it, which is when the kids and I decided that we too should join him and give it a shot,” said Geethu, Padmanabhan’s wife.

While there were no changes in the route for amateur participants, elite runners were expected to run around Oval Maidan twice. Several participants said that apart from small problems such as change in the medal counter for full marathon runners, the facilities provided by the organisers were better this year. Those who ran through various charities said the marathon provided them with a “bigger platform” to reach out to people and spread their message.

“In other marathons, there is an elevation, which affects the pace of the runners. But, here it is a flat route, which helps us,” said Rohan Tandel, a software engineer who took part in the Dream Run.

Abhishek Pradhan, a resident of Powai, has been regularly running marathons organised at other locations across the city and this year decided to participate in TMM. “My motivation to run marathons is to reduce weight. At Mumbai Marathon I could sense an energetic vibe because the entire country comes together to participate in the event,” said Pradhan.

Rani Gupta, a student, ran to create awareness about girls who do not have access to education. “A platform such as a marathon helps us reach more people, so when we speak here, more people will hear,” said Gupta.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray; minister of tourism and environment, Aditya Thackeray; and minister of food, civil supply, and consumer affairs, Chhagan Bhujbal were present to flag-off the event alongside actor Tiger Shroff, the face of the Mumbai Marathon. Industrialist Anil Ambani, lyricist Gulzar, actors Rahul Bose, Tara Sharma, and Milind Soman were also spotted at the event.

This year, the organisers had introduced the concept of ‘time performance bonus’ for Indian elite runners, wherein those completing the marathon within a specified time limit received an additional bonus prize of ₹40,000.