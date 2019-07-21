Mumbai building collapse: Remaining portion of structure set to be demolished

Starting next week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to initiate the demolition of the remaining portion of the Kesarbai building that collapsed on Tuesday in Dongri, killing 13 people. As part of the plan, residents living in the nearby buildings may have to vacate their homes while the demolition is carried out.

This is because the demolition will be undertaken keeping in mind the safety of human lives in the vicinity of the Kesarbai building. The BMC plans to carry out the demolition jointly with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada).

A senior BMC official said, “A joint meeting was undertaken between BMC and Mhada officials in which we have decided we will initiate the demolition of the remaining portion of the building jointly, and we expect the Mhada will coordinate in the same considering it is for the safety and security of those residing in the nearby buildings.”

On the day of the collapse, a blame game had broken out between the BMC and Mhada as to under whose jurisdiction the building falls. The BMC official added, “We have written about all the modalities that will be required to carry out the demolition of the remaining portion of the building to Mhada, and the tentative plan is to complete the demolition by next weekend, if all goes smoothly.”

“If the demolition results in excess vibrations, we might have to vacate the residents in the nearby buildings, but it all depends [on what happens on the day],” the official said.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the collapse, BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi had suspended Vivek Rahi, the B Ward officer, giving additional charge of the ward to Vinayak Vispute, ward officer of C ward. Vispute is known to act tough against illegal constructions.

Vispute said “We are preparing a list of illegal constructions in B Ward, and action will be taken in the coming days. Also, buildings that are in dangerous condition will be vacated to ensure there is no threat to lives.”

