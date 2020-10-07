Mumbai: Citizen organisation seeks implementation of city’s development plan

mumbai

Oct 07, 2020

A Mumbai-based citizen group has launched a movement demanding the implementation of Mumbai’s Development Plan (DP) 2034. The group, RoadMarch, has created a 3D model highlighting the roads, part of DP 1967 and 1991, still lying incomplete.

DP of a city is a 20-year urban plan where reservations are made for roads, gardens and social amenities after inviting suggestions and objections from the citizens. Mumbai has had a poor record with regards to implementation of the DP. For instance, only 33% of the 1991 DP while only 18% of the 1967 DP was implemented.

Since the previous DPs were also not fully implemented, most of the reservations were repeated in the 2014-2034 DP.

RoadMarch founder Gopal Zhaveri said, “We did a study of the road reservations between Bandra and Dahisar and found that approximately 35% of it is yet to be implemented.” The model was displayed on October 2, when the organisation launched its movement.

“We are looking at displaying it again in South Mumbai by the end of this month and also to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner. We will continue this movement till Mumbaikars don’t get good public infrastructure,” Zhaveri said, adding that the group has highlighted missing patches between Dahisar-Dindoshi, in Juhu and also Borivili, which are increasing the traffic woes in the city.

Mumbai is one of the worst cities in India when it comes to traffic congestion on roads. According to the TomTom Index 2019, Mumbai is the fourth most traffic congested city in the world where citizens spend 65% longer on the roads during peak hours. It states that Mumbaikars spend 209 hours or 8 days and 17 hours in traffic each year.